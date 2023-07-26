FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Technical Community College has added a hybrid-electric transportation course to its existing automotive systems technology program.

The focus is the need for safety aspects of working on electric cars, such as depowering to make sure you can work on a car without being electrocuted.

Learning the mechanics and the ability to work on electric vehicles is also a major component.

CBS News reports an estimated two-thirds of all cars sold by 2032 will be electric, which is driving the need for mechanics and technicians who can work on this specialized type of vehicle.