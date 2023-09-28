FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Miller-Motte College – Fayetteville is launching a new electrical program to train people to enter career fields in a variety of positions.

The program is both in the classroom and hands-on.

Students learn everything from shop and equipment safety to electric motors — even specifics on things like conduit bending, pipe threading, and installing conductors.

It comes at a time where, as we’ve reported extensively, there is a need for skilled trade workers as many, many more are now retiring from industries like electric and plumbing.