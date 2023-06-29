RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On average women earn 82 percent as much as their male counterparts in the same job, according to new research.

In 2002, the number was 80 percent. It does vary by age with younger workers up to 34-years-old seeing the smallest gap at 92 percent.

There are different theories as to why there is any kind of gap.

The study asked men and women why they think the pay for women isn’t the same for men.

Overall, women are just treated differently – a broad response which was number one on the list.

However, 42 percent think a big part of the problem is the perception that women make more choices about balancing work and family.

Finally, 34 percent think a major reason is women tend to work jobs that just pay less.

While women don’t traditionally earn as much as men, there are some industries which they tend to dominate.

Women make up the vast majority of personal care workers– an industry for which there is always growing demand, according to the International Labour Organization.

In most cases, especially with a nurse with an RN or CNA, a degree or at least certification is required.

Teachers are at 68 percent and clerical support workers are at 61 percent.

It is a nearly equal playing field for the sexes in the generic title of “business and administration professionals,” and the most male-dominated field is commercial drivers and building and related trade jobs.