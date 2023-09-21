RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is launching what is called the Inclusion Works Initiative.

The goal is to promote employment opportunities for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

This is for people who are currently employed, looking for work, but also for employers to help recruit and retain workers.

There is a five-part approach to the initiative, career counseling, employment assessments, pre-employment transition services, job training, and internships.

There is also a virtual “Lunch and Learn” the third Wednesday of every month to provide assistance in entering the program.