RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina is ranked No. 8 in the nation when it comes to struggling to find workers, according to a Wallet Hub study.

The site zeroed in on two main findings – the number of job openings last month and the job opening rate for the past year.

Both were up approximately seven percent, putting us at number eight on the list.

The state where employers are having the most difficulty finding workers is Alaska and the least is New York.