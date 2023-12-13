RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is looking for a building guide liaison at the North Carolina General Assembly.

As the Building Guide Liaison, you may be the first point of contact for visitors, via in-person, phone, or email, who want to know more about the General Assembly.

You’ll greet visitors and answer questions, plan and escorts group tours while sharing history, plus assist in off-site duties like career fairs or government seminars.

Past teaching experience is preferred.

The schedule is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and pay is between $38,500 to $42,000 a year.

