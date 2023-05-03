RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has a job fair Thursday morning in Raleigh for staff aboard the M/S Pride of America which sails year round to Hawaii.

The openings run the gamut from wait staff to housekeeping.

There are a number of requirements for applicants including a Merchant Mariner Credential, but the cruise line can help you with getting more information on the credentials.

The salary starts in the $18,000 to $23,000 dollar range. But keep in mind that all room, board, food and transportation is provided.

The job fair is going on from 10 a.m. until noon on Thursday at the Marriott on Wake Towne Drive across the street from the Wegmans in North Raleigh.