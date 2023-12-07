RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is urgently hiring staff for the Pride of America, which travels the Hawaiian Islands.

There are virtual information sessions tomorrow, plus every day next week except for Thursday.

Openings include cooks, waiters, bartenders and photographers plus housekeeping and janitorial work.

Lodging and food is provided.

Pay is $3,000 to $3,700 a month for six month shifts.

You must be able to get a Merchant Mariner Credential (MMC) as well as a Transportation Workers Identification Credential (TWIC).