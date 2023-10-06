RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is urgently hiring for staff for the Pride America which travels the Hawaiian Islands.

Openings include Cooks, waiters, bar tenders, photographers, plus housekeeping and janitorial work.

Lodging and food are provided.

The pay is $3,000 to $3,700 a month for six-month shifts.

You must be able to get a Merchant Mariner Credential (MMC) as well as a Transportation Workers Identification Credential (TWIC).

The next virtual information session is coming up this Monday, though they take place several days a week.