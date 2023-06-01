RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There is a new program specifically designed for young professionals in our area, and those hoping to become their own boss.

Midtown Raleigh Alliance is hosting a professional development program for both young professionals and entrepreneurs.

It is part of what is called the “emerging midtown” program.

The goal is to empower people to grow as leaders and to help with networking and other important elements as their careers continue to grow.

It is a nine-month cohort program and is open to members as well as non-members of Midtown Raleigh Alliance.

The kickoff event is June 8 at 530 at Level 7 Lounge at the AC Hotel North Hills.

To register, click here.