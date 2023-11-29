RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Achieving a work-life balance can be a difficult task, but both Cary and Raleigh rank near the top of a new list measuring work-life balance.

A new study from howtostartanllc.org looked at information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics when putting together this list from 170 cities and towns across the country.

Raleigh is #6 in the U.S. and Cary is #8.

Among the metrics used to put together the ranking; commute time, hours worked per hours, percent of remote workers, unemployment rate, and income growth.