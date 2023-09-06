RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh has more people between the ages of 65 and 74 working than other major cities across the country.

ChamberOfCommerce.Org conducted the study, looking at numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It was discovered that 25.6 percent of people in the 65-74 age range work in Raleigh; which is higher than the national average of 21 percent.

It puts Raleigh at number 23 out of 170 cities.

So, what is fueling this trend?

It isn’t surprising that money and health benefits are two reasons people are either staying in or rejoining the workforce.

The top three occupations in this range are farmers and ranchers, shuttle drivers and school bus drivers.

In case you’re curious, the city with the most working seniors is Alexandria, Virginia – just outside Washington, D.C.