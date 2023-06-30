RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Generation Z is the future of our country and CBS 17’s Bill Young tells us in tonight’s job report, Raleigh is a pretty great place to be a member of Gen Z.

Gen Z is defined as people who are 25 or younger, and a new study ranks Raleigh as the fifth best place in the country for them to call home.

Commercial Cafe put Raleigh at number three in the economy category which covers cost of living, jobs for recent grads and unemployment rate.

Raleigh also has the fifth highest share of jobs for Gen Z-ers going from college to the work force.

Other contributing factors include cost of living, and the sixth highest ranking city on the list for the number of Gen-Z’ers enrolled in higher education.

First on the list is Minneapolis, then Atlanta, Boston, Columbus and then Raleigh.