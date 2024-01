RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh metro area is the 14th best city in the U.S. for STEM jobs, according to a study from WalletHub.

To come up with the ranking, the website looked at professional opportunities in 100 cities for “stem friendliness” and quality of life as the main factors.

Raleigh also came in third highest in the U.S. for annual median wage for stem workers.

So, what city came in number one on the list?

Austin, Texas. Ranked last was Jackson, Mississippi.