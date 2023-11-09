RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The reasons for getting passed over for a promotion can vary widely, but Indeed.com put together a short list of reasons it might be happening to you.

The first is the most obvious — you just aren’t ready to make that move. Also, there could be other coworkers your boss perceives as better suited for the role.

Maybe you’re being reactive by waiting for your boss, when you should be proactive and make your ambitions known.

It is also possible you’re too valuable in your current role. The boss might worry that moving you would cause more harm than good to the organization.