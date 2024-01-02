RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You might think certain professions come with a hefty salary, but you might be surprised.

With all the special training and advanced degrees required to be an astronaut, you might think they were making salaries well into the six figures.

You would be wrong.

Business Insider put together a list of careers where the pay might be deceivingly low.

So, how much does an astronaut make?

Classified by NASA as a federal worker, starting pay is between roughly $71,000 and $84,000 a year.

It’s still pretty good, but not the payday you might expect.

Embalmers, or people who work in the funeral industry also make the list.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics the annual pay, on average, is a little more than $54,000 a year.

Another example is any kind of emergency medical technicians or paramedics.

EMTs earn an average of $40,000 a year, while paramedics average $53,000.

