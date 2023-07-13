RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — 92 percent of employers say soft skills matter as much, or even more than hard skills.

This is from a LinkedIn survey of 5,000 talent professionals from around the world.

What is driving this demand?

It is the ability for people to not only know how to perform a technical task, but do things like work with a team or effectively and simply communicate your tasks with others.

These employers say that while things like AI are reshaping industries, interpersonal communication can’t be replaced.

Ironically, however, some companies are turning to AI to help assess a candidate’s communication skills.

So, what else is important to employers?

Work flexibility is right behind soft skills, then ability to adhere to anti-harassment policies.