RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of tech job openings dropped from October to November by only 200, but are down nearly 11,000 compared to November of last year.

This is from the North Carolina Tech Association.

Nationwide, jobs in the tech sector are also down by 31% compared to a year ago, with roughly 470,000 open across the country.

Senior Software Engineer remains the most in-demand position and security clearance is the most needed credential.

The top hiring companies are First Citizens Ban, Deloitte, and Thoughtwave Software and Solutions.