RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday’s job alert is about pay transparency, which means putting how much a job pays on the position details.

While there are certainly pros for employers – and potential employees – there can be drawbacks, too.

According to LinkedIn, salary transparency can increase employee/employer trust. It makes it easier for recruiters to find employees, too.

However, salary transparency can also backfire.

It can create what Indeed dubs “workforce envy” amongst existing employees. Salary transparency also makes it difficult for the employee to negotiate their salary.

In both cases it can affect the talent pool. It might give an employer a great number of competitive candidates, but it can also chase away some top talent based on pay and instead of workplace culture or other benefits.