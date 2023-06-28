RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite some layoffs in the tech industry, there are plenty of jobs available– especially entry level jobs.

TechTarget.com ranked the 10 best entry level tech jobs for 2023.

At the very top is web developer, and there are different kind including front end and back end.

It doesn’t always involve a four year degree – often there are even online courses where you could earn a certification.

Tech Target estimated a 23 percent annual growth rate.

Software engineers are also at the top of the list with a 25 percent annual growth rate and an average salary of $109,000.

Also on the list are data scientists, help desk support technicians and network engineers.