RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new study by the website TollFreeForwarding.com analyzed 4,000 public work-related Spotify lists and a million songs to find the most popular tracks to listen to while you work.

Searches included, “Work playlist,” “Office,” “Office Playlist,” and “Work Focus.”

The theory is the more popular the song is, the more productive an employee will be.

So, counting down at number five is “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles.

Four is “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd.

Three is “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey.

Two is “Dreams,” from Fleetwood Mac.

And number one is “Drops of Jupiter” by Train.