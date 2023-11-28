RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are more than 1.9 million openings in the education and health services industry as of September, according to a study by Wealth of Geeks.

Numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics were analyzed to come up with the findings.

Number two on the list — with more than 1.6 million openings — is professional and business services.

Leisure and hospitality is third with more than 1.4 million openings nationwide.

The list is also dominated by skilled trades like utility services, manufacturing, construction, and mining and logging.