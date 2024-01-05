RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A senior project manager is a job that pays $144,000 on average, and Payscale’s 2023 End of Year Job Report found 66% of them want to move on.

It ranked number one on the list of the top 15 jobs people want to leave, and in almost every case the reasons for wanting to change careers are the same — pay and benefits.

Feelings of burn out, stress, or lack of work-life balance also lead the rankings on this list.

So, what other careers do people want to leave?

Number two is phlebotomist with 62% of workers saying they’re done. Line cooks are tied at number two.

Then at number four is patient care technician and emergency room nurse at number five.

