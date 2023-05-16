RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are some questions which will inevitably come up during a job interview.

For example, What do you say if an interviewer asks what your greatest weakness is.

Indeed.com included this question on the list of the most common asked questions during an interview.

Select a weakness that is honest, like being an introvert for example.

Give an example and add some context, then explain how you’re working to overcome it or how you have in the past.

If they ask about your goals for the future, talk about your career ambitions and how they relate to the employer. You want them to know you’re in it for the long haul and not just using it as a stepping stone.

“What did you like least about your last job?”

This is where you need to balance the good with the bad. Find something you liked at the job and then, if you say something you don’t like, show how it taught you something.

That question can go hand in hand with, “Why are you leaving your current job?”

The best thing is to reiterate the good and then pivot what this current job will offer you that the other does not.