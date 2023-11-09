RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It isn’t a huge surprise that 25% of people that were surveyed said it was traffic or car trouble that made them late.

The website Workyard conducted this poll of 1,600 workers.

Number two is oversleeping, and number three is a problem with childcare.

Health problems made up 12%, then lost items at 6%, then home-related problems at 5%.

“Family emergency” and “personal problems” were also on the list.

But of course, there were the random and bizarre excuses.

“My pet goldfish was sick, and I had to take it to the vet;” “I was stuck in a time warp;” and “I was busy playing hide and seek with my neighbor.”