RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The website Preply looked at LinkedIn interfaces in 25 industries searching for spelling and grammar mistakes.

The most misspelled words are “management”, “programming” and “I’m”.

Spelling “bachelor’s” without the apostrophe is the most common grammar mistake.

Another common mistake is combining two words into one. For example — “skillset”, “teambuilding” and “companywide”, which should include a hyphen since it describes something.