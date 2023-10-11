RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — According to ResumeLab.com, 70% of workers admit they lied somewhere on their resume.

ResumeLab.com polled 1,900 workers to see what they admit. Seven out of ten say they’ve lied on their resume. Out of those, 37% they lied frequently.

So, what are the most common lies?

Embellishing responsibilities ties with job title — with a little more than 50% admitting to it.

The number of people managed and length of employment.

But 31% of people said they lied about the company for which they work, and a quarter of people say they made up their entire job positions.