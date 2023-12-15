RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some people love their jobs but others might not.

The ten most hated jobs were put together by salary.com.

They analyzed a million tweets over the course of a year to put the ranking together by looking for sentences such as “I hate my job,” or “I love my job.”

So, what is the most-hated job in America?

Number one: Housekeeper.

Workers complain about being poorly paid, dealing with constant messes, and being under appreciated.

Many of the same complaints are there for job number two: janitor.

Number three?

Mail clerk.

A lot of the complaints originate with customers being upset about missing or late mail, plus low pay.

Others in the top ten include retail, restaurant work and food prep, plus nursing and healthcare.