RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Certain jobs just come with more stress than others, according to the Occupational Information Network.

There are a few big components that include accepting criticism, calmly handling high-stress situations, demanding clients, and tight deadlines.

Number 1 is a Urologist with a 100% stress level.

Number 2 is a Film and Video Editor.

And Number 3 is a Anesthesiologist assistant.

A lot of the most high stress are medical positions such as nurses, midwives, and psychiatric nurses.

The least stressful positions include couriers and messengers, models, and shoe repair workers.