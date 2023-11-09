RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — 76% of all companies are using skills-based hiring to fill job openings.

This is from a study by the HR website testgorilla. LinkedIn did some research to see the ten skills employers are looking for the most on their site.

Number one is management. Second is communication, but as we’ve reported in the past, this needs to be more than “I’m a good communicator.” If you’re putting it on your resume, make sure to highlight a few ways to back this up.

Customer Service is self-explanatory.

Leadership is fourth but like communication, specific examples are going to be needed to back up this claim.

Fifth is Sales.

Obviously, this varies by industry, but be armed and ready to give specific numbers.