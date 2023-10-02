RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Have you ever heard of an orthotist and prosthetist?

The names aren’t common, but you’re familiar with their work.

They design braces for artificial hands, feet, and other limbs. They also evaluate patients to make sure the new device really does help them move around.

It is also listed in the U.S. News and World Report as being the ninth best health care support jobs.

Another one is a logistician. This job involves assessing a company’s supply chain.

This person follows a production from, quote, “design to delivery.” Growth in the next decade is expected to be nearly 28 percent.