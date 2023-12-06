RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Virtual recruiting is already huge, and it will only become more prevalent in the new year, according to a study by Netsuite.

70 percent said at least half of their hiring and recruiting is virtual, and 10 percent said all of their hiring is virtually conducted.

Companies are looking for people all over the world to fill a specific role, so don’t be afraid to apply away from your hometown.

Anticipate the continued — and growing — use of candidate matching software.

32 percent of companies are already using it but, as we’ve reported in the past, even the smallest things could lead to eliminating qualified applicants.