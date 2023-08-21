RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new poll found 87% of job seekers are looking for a position which will allow them to be remote part time.

Perhaps, not surprisingly, it is customer service and call center jobs where remote work is most common.

Valued Relationships Inc. is looking for a remote representative from $15 to $17 an hour.

Oak Street Health is another where call center reps can be anywhere in the country.

Finally, Amazon needs a contracted call center agent.

The job is full time with pay from $15-$17.50 an hour.

A year of experience in a call center is needed, so is basic command of a computer, clear communication skills, and excellent grammar, punctuation, and spelling.