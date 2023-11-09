RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thanksgiving and Christmas are quickly approaching — and that means more shoppers.

From Macy’s to Dollar General, below is a list of stores looking to find employees:

Macy’s

At the start of the season, Macy’s said they would be hiring nearly 38,000 workers for the holidays, and there are plenty of openings locally.

Sales positions – what Macy’s calls “At your service” associates, fragrance sales, men’s shoes, and just the blanket position of “seasonal retail sales.” To apply, click here.

Dollar General

Dollar General is the latest retailer to host a holiday hiring event for their store in Fuquay-Varina on Main Street. The hiring event is happening Thursday morning from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The company is looking to hire full time and part time managers and sales associates.

To apply in advance, text “Apply” to 34898.

National Pawn

National Pawn is holding a hiring event on Nov. 14 at their store on North Roxboro Street in Durham. The event will happen from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Being bilingual is a plus and three years of retail experience is preferred.

Pay ranges from $16 to $21 an hour and both full and part time positions are available.

Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter has an upcoming managerial hiring event at their Chapel Hill location on 1800 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with the specific focus on assistant store managers.

Being an assistant store manager involves things like supervising as many as 250 workers, doing performance evaluation, plus things like planning, assigning, and directing work tasks.

The event will happen from 9 a.m. until noon on Friday. Pay ranges from $60,000 to $70,000 a year.

On-the-spot interviews should last for about 30 minutes.

To apply, click here.