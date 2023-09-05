RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are some professional “dos” and “don’ts” when it is time to resign from your job.

Indeed.com recommends you should always quit in person.

The end of the day might be the best time since you have a better chance of finding your supervisor.

The advantage to quitting in the morning is it provides you with some stress relief.

It is helpful to you to resign during your last shift of the work week. It’ll take a weight off your shoulders for the weekend.

But before you do resign, clean up your personal computer for any personal information which might be stored.

Finally, try to give a two-week notice. It is seen as good manners and proper business etiquette.

There are other ideas about benefits and how to tell your coworkers about your new job.