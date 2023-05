RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Starting a new job is exciting. Indeed.com has a few good ideas to keep in mind when you walk through the door for the first time.

The right attitude is the good — and obvious — jumping off point for a new career.

As for your new coworkers, be courteous. Express gratitude as they teach you things and always say “please” and “thank you.”

Stay positive. Don’t get sucked down into the bad attitudes of others.