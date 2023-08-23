CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday’s job alert is a single job opening but requires very specific skills.

The City of Chapel Hill needs a peer support specialist.

This is someone that has experience dealing with issues like mental health, substance abuse or homelessness.

He or she must be willing to share their own struggles with those they help.

This person will help with establishing and executing goals – and reduce barriers – for someone to live their best life.

Good communication skills, compassion, knowledge of laws, and comfort in discussing sensitive topics are all critical.

A high school diploma is required and the ability to obtain a peer support certification within six months of employment.

The salary range is $43,000 to $57,000 a year.

To apply, click here.