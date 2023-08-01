MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — With more apartments being built in the Triangle comes an increased need for workers.

Carroll Management group is holding an “on-the-spot” hiring event on Aug. 10.

Specifically, they need people who can work maintenance and as leasing consultants.

Maintenance pay starts at $20 an hour plus monthly bonuses, and leasing consultants earn $16 an hour plus bonuses.

The company is offering things like health benefits, 401k matching and apartment discounts in hopes of attracting new workers.

The event is at the ARIUM West on Henrico Lane in Morrisville from noon until 7 p.m. on Aug.10.