CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 118,000 new medical assistant jobs will be needed by 2031. But that doesn’t include replacing any current workers who leave the profession, according to the Bureau of Labor.

With this need in mind, UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill has a virtual hiring event coming up on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The job is for people to work in the Chapel Hill and Hillsborough clinics, as well as UNC Medical Center Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center.

You are asked to register in advance.

Benefits include full health and dental insurance, vacation time and a guaranteed eight-hour shift, Monday to Friday.