RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — UPS needs to hire 870 seasonal employees in the Raleigh area alone ahead of the holidays.

There is a digital process that doesn’t require an in-person interview for the bulk of these jobs.

These are part time and full-time openings — primarily delivery drivers, CDL drivers, and pack handlers.

Seasonal pay is $21 an hour for package handlers and driver helpers and $23 an hour for drivers.