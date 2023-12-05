RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — US Customs and Border Protection is looking for border patrol agents.

These openings are along both the southern and northern border.

New officers get a $10,000 recruitment fee on completely of required training at the USBP academy, and those willing to work at some of the harder-to-staff locations can earn an additional $10,000.

All agents receive a full government benefits package including a retirement plan and health insurance.

Pay runs from $53,000 to $95,000 a year based on experience and training.

To apply, click here.