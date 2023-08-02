RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Unemployment among military spouses continues to be a challenge.

Some studies have the military spouse unemployment rate as high as 24 percent.

Disabled American Veterans and Recruit Military have an upcoming job fair hoping to reverse that trend.

It is taking place on Aug. 8 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

More than 35 employers are participating.

There is also career counseling and resume assistance, as well as the opportunities to network virtually with other military spouses.