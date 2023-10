RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — WakeMed is in need of both paramedics and nurses — and there are hiring events to find both.

It is called “Get a taste of your future.”

Both are taking place on Oct. 18th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Winston’s Grille restaurant on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh.

The goal is to have some appetizers and mix and mingle with hiring managers and existing staff in a more casual, laid-back setting.

Registration for both is required.