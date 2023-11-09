CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Walmart is holding a virtual hiring event on Nov. 21 for what is called a “store project coach.”

The event is from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The position centers around real estate and traveling to different work sites for the company.

You’re also directing supervisors and helping monitor sales and budgets.

A bachelor’s degree and several years’ experience is required.

The company put together a very detailed presentation outlining the rules and expectations of this position. To apply, click here.