PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Carolina Tiger Rescue in Pittsboro is a sanctuary to exotic animals and is a huge attraction for those hoping to learn about these rare cats.

Now, the rescue needs to hire a site manager.

This person manages buildings, grounds, and equipment. They will also meet with different workers and volunteers.

Construction and maintenance skills are needed– as are good interpersonal skills.

The annual salary is $45,000 to $50,000 a year including health insurance and paid time off.

To apply, click here.