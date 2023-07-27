RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Not everyone wants to or is able to get a four-year college degree.

But there are plenty of well-earning jobs that only require an associate degree.

U.S. News went to the Bureau of Labor Statistics when creating this list.

They looked for positions with growth and those averaging $60,000 dollars a year or higher.

It isn’t shocking that a lot of the positions have to do with technology and the medical industry.

Occupational Therapy Assistants help patients recover skills for everyday life. There is a 25% expected growth rate in the next decade with an average salary of $62,000.

Physical therapy assistants help with recovery for injuries and illnesses, assist with movement and managing pain. The career has an average salary of $61,000 with a 26% job growth by 2031.

CBS 17’s Bill Young found 88 positions within 50 miles of Raleigh with openings in Fayetteville at Break Through Physical Therapy, in Goldsboro at Select Rehabilitation and UNC Health in Raleigh.

He also found a non-credit Physical Therapy Aide course at Wake Tech. Saint Augustine’s offers a course as well as Fayetteville Tech and Nash Community College.

Two others on the list include an air traffic controller with an average salary of $130,000. That position requires an associate degree and exams through the FAA.

Another one is a funeral home manager with an average salary of $74,000.

The focus is on things like marketing and overseeing the everyday business operations of a funeral home.