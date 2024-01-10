RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been said the hardest job you’ll ever have is looking for a job, but it can be frustrating and scary when that job hunt stalls.

First and foremost, take care of yourself.

This is according to Ed Samuel, executive career coach and founder of SamNova, who says the extended search can take it’s toll on job seekers.

Maybe just set aside a specific time every day to look and apply, or max out the number of resumes you send out.

Think outside the box during your search.

Maybe talk to a career coach, or start building a serious specific network through LinkedIn.

Speaking of LinkedIn, look for connections at companies where you’d like to work. Even if not in a hiring positions, they can be a great contact or insider for the company.