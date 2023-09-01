RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You get to the end of the job interview, and then you’re asked if you have any questions.

So, what are some questions you should think about asking>

Sometimes you can come up with some great questions based on what you just heard from the interviewer; but if not, CBS 17’s Bill Young has a few ideas.

“How do you see this company evolving in the next five years?”

It shows you’re interested in the future of the business and that you’re planning to stay.

“What is the most challenging part of this job?”

It shows that you know the job won’t just be roses and sunshine.

“What do you expect from me in the first 60 days?”

You get a better idea of what is going to be expected of you in this new role.

Finally, “What is your best moment at the company?”

This prompts the interview to reflect on their experiences and helps then evaluate their overall experience.