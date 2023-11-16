RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new Robert Half study found 82 percent of Gen Z-ers — those 26 and younger — are the most likely to tell their coworkers how much they earn.

The numbers slide from generation to generation, with only 31 percent of Baby Boomers willing to discuss pay.

But why share this information?

A third said they did it to help with salary negotiations for either themselves or their coworkers.

As we’ve reported, more and more people — 42 percent — expect salary transparency at the start of the hiring process, and 57 percent say they wouldn’t even consider a role if the salary range wasn’t provided upon request.