(LIV GOLF) – As the LIV tour prepares for the 9th of 14 stops in 2023, 12 teams have set up camp in England, where 48 golfers will tee off on Friday. Here’s a look at the key details and storylines to watch:

TOURNAMENT NUMBERS

When: July 7-9, 2023

Where: Centurion Club, St Albans, England

Competition: 54 holes of stroke play

Field: 48 players/12 teams

Purse: US$25 million ($20 million individual, $5 million team)

Winner’s Share: US$4 million (individual), $3 million (team)

Local tee time: Shotgun start for Rds. 1-2 at 1:15 p.m. ET, Rd. 3 at 1:05 p.m.

KEY STORYLINES

LIV Golf League returns to the site of its inaugural tournament that launched the 2022 Invitational season

In addition to hosting the first-ever LIV Golf event, Centurion Club becomes the first course to repeat as a host site

Charl Schwartzel (individual winner) and his all-South African Stinger GC (team winner) are set to defend their LIV Golf London titles

Six players from the United Kingdom are in this week’s 48-player field: England’s Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Paul Casey, Richard Bland and Laurie Canter, and Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell

Longtime English stars Westwood and Poulter are co-captains (along with Sweden’s Henrik Stenson) of Majesticks GC, with Canter as a reserve player for the injured Sam Horsfield

LIV Golf London will be the second consecutive tournament played in Europe, following last week’s LIV Golf Andalucía in Spain

Andalucía winners Talor Gooch (individual) and Torque GC (team) each won for the third time this season

Gooch enters LIV Golf London as the leader in the season-long Individual Champion standings, while 4Aces GC tops the team standings

ABOUT THE COURSE

CENTURION CLUB

St Albans, England

Par: 71

Yardage: 7,068

Hosted LIV Golf’s inaugural tournament in the 2022 Invitational Series season won by Charl Schwartzel (individual) and his all-South African Stinger GC (team)

First course to host multiple LIV Golf events

Has also hosted multiple Aramco Team Series events on the Ladies European Tour

Scorecard includes five par 3s and four par 5s – three of those on the final nine holes

Raised tees provide broad views across the landscape

80 bunkers and four major water features provide defense

Holes 1-5 and 14-18 meander through pine woodlands

New tee at the ninth hole makes it a par 5 playing to 513 yards

18th tee has been moved up to make it reachable in two at 559 yards.

HOW TO WATCH

United States: The CW Network airs the LIV Golf League in 100% of U.S. markets.

Friday: Live on The CW App, LIV Golf Plus and LIV Golf YouTube

Saturday and Sunday:Live on The CW App, LIV Golf Plus and LIV Golf YouTube. Tape delayed on the CW starting at 1 p.m. ET.